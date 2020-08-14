Amber Alert issued for 5 missing kids out of Zavala County

An Amber Alert has been issued for five kids missing out of Zavala County.According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for five kids who range in age from 11 months to 10 years old.Authorities say they are looking for 11-month-old Jayden Lee Lopez; 4-year-old Jordan Lopez; 7-year-old Ruben Lopez Jr.; 9-year-old Jolyne Kaylynn Lopez, and 10-year-old Justine Kaylee Lopez.The children were last seen Aug. 10 at 11:25 a.m. in Crystal City, Texas, according to authorities.Police say they are searching for 29-year-old Ruben Lopez and 31-year-old Roxanne Fuentes in connection with their abduction.Ruben is described as a white male who is 5-feet, 6-inches tall with black eyes and brown hair. Fuentes is described as a white woman who is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has black eyes and brown hair.The suspects were seen driving a grey 2008 Chevy Trail Blazer with Texas license plate MKV2702.Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Zavala County Sheriff's Office at 830-374-3615.