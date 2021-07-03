Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in a Spring neighborhood, deputies say

HAPPENING NOW - MISSING JUVENILE



Heavy police presence near the 25500 block of Wingfield Lane in Lexington Woods.



Constables are searching for a missing 12 year old Hispanic juvenile, Sarah Ramos.



Unknown clothing possibly carrying a suit case or bag unknown color or type. pic.twitter.com/2kIiyYLB1F — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 3, 2021

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help as they search for a missing 12-year-old girl who was reportedly last seen in a Spring neighborhood.On Friday, Harris County constables said that Sarah Ramos was believed to have been last seen near the 25500 block of Wingfield Lane in Lexington Woods.Sarah was described as a Hispanic girl who may be carrying a suitcase or another bag with her.Authorities said a description of what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.If you have any information about Ramos' disappearance, contact the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office.