Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in a Spring neighborhood, deputies say

HAPPENING NOW - MISSING JUVENILE— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 3, 2021
Heavy police presence near the 25500 block of Wingfield Lane in Lexington Woods.
Constables are searching for a missing 12 year old Hispanic juvenile, Sarah Ramos.
Unknown clothing possibly carrying a suit case or bag unknown color or type. pic.twitter.com/2kIiyYLB1F
On Friday, Harris County constables said that Sarah Ramos was believed to have been last seen near the 25500 block of Wingfield Lane in Lexington Woods.
Sarah was described as a Hispanic girl who may be carrying a suitcase or another bag with her.
Authorities said a description of what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.
If you have any information about Ramos' disappearance, contact the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office.