Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in a Spring neighborhood, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help as they search for a missing 12-year-old girl who was reportedly last seen in a Spring neighborhood.



On Friday, Harris County constables said that Sarah Ramos was believed to have been last seen near the 25500 block of Wingfield Lane in Lexington Woods.

Sarah was described as a Hispanic girl who may be carrying a suitcase or another bag with her.



Authorities said a description of what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

If you have any information about Ramos' disappearance, contact the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office.
