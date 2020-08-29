Virtual event held for Missing in Harris County Day to help families make connections

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether they haven't been seen or heard from for weeks or years, it doesn't matter to the families of people who are missing.
A virtual event was held Saturday to help families of missing persons make connections in honor of Missing in Harris County Day.
The event was made up of caring community members, missing person support services and law enforcement officers. They were invited to help families in honor of the day set aside for them.
The event was held on the Texas Center for the Missing website.
The opportunity to make connections that could help bring a missing person home, along with completing a three-step process for filing a missing persons report, were offered.
