Houston twins missing: 8-year-old sisters last seen in the South Loop area disappear

Rochell and Rockell Cox were last seen some time Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are making a callout to find twin sisters who went missing.

Rockell and Rochell Cox, both 8 years old, were last seen some time Thursday in the 6900 block of South Loop East Freeway, which is the Gulfgate area.

According to police, they're both Black, with black hair, and brown eyes. They each weigh about 70 pounds and stand at 4 feet tall.

Anyone who has seen the girls is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Person Desk at 832-394-1840.

Rockell and Rochell Cox were last seen in the South Loop area on Oct. 13, 2022. Houston Police Department

