Houston man found during Gabby Petito search died by suicide, coroner says

JACKSON, Wyoming (KTRK) -- A coroner has revealed the cause of death of a Houston man who was found during the widespread search of Gabby Petito in western Wyoming.As team with a search dog looked for Petito, authorities found the body of a man matching the description of Robert 'Bob' Lowery, 46, of Houston, who'd been missing since Aug. 20.Lowery's body was found on a steep, wooded slope in the area of Teton Pass in western Wyoming.Now, almost a month later, a coroner confirmed Lowery's cause of death was suicide. According to the coroner, Lowery was found with a gunshot wound to the head.News coverage of 22-year-old Petito, whose body was found near Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19, sometimes mentioned Lowery's disappearance. That prompted at least two people to call authorities with information about Lowery.Lowery was wearing a black baseball cap with a gold letter "P" and spotted in hotel camera images carrying a black duffel bag with a Nike logo. Searchers in the area of a popular canyon trail said they found a bag matching that description along with Lowery's body, far off the trail.The bag contained a tent and sleeping bag, Lowery's sister, Leigh Lowery, told the Jackson Hole News & Guide."He was just a sweet, sweet kid," his sister said.The Teton Pass-area canyon where his body was found is about 45 miles from where Petito's body was located. Petito's parents reported her missing on Sept. 11 after she didn't respond to calls and texts while she and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, visited national parks in the West.Petito's death has been classified as homicide, meaning she was killed by another person, but medical examiners in Wyoming haven't disclosed how she died.Laundrie, who remains on the run, faces federal charges in Wyoming of unauthorized use of a debit card. He used a Capital One Bank card and someone's personal identification number to make more than $1,000 in unauthorized withdrawals or charges while Petito was missing, authorities alleged.Authorities have not said whose card Laundrie allegedly misused. Laundrie is being sought by authorities as a person of interest in Petito's case.