HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 9-year-old boy in southwest Houston.According to authorities, Elmer Esequiel was last seen some time earlier today. He was seen leaving the 8100 block of Sangamon Lane in an unknown direction.Elmer was wearing shorts and a t-shirt, but no shoes. He is a Hispanic boy, about 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. Elmer has brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information about Elmer is asked to call Houston police patrol at 713-884-3131 or the HPD missing persons division at 832-394-1840.