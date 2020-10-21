Harris County is asking for help in finding 79-year-old man with dementia

Help us locate 79-year-old Edward Web, who was last seen this morning in the 5900 block of Hollow Pines Dr. He has dementia and may be disoriented. He was wearing dark jeans, a dark shirt & a black ball cap w/an orange & green U on the front. Any info call 713-755-7427. #hounews pic.twitter.com/5rSx4DoH3L — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 21, 2020

Harris County deputies are asking for your help in finding a missing 79-year-old man.Authorities said they are searching for Edward Web, who was last seen Wednesday morning in the 5900 block of Hollow Pines Drive in east Harris County.Web is reported to have dementia and may be disoriented.He was last wearing dark jeans, a dark shirt and a black ball cap with an orange and green "U" on the front.Anyone with information on Web's whereabouts is urged to call 713-755-7427.