Harris County is asking for help in finding 79-year-old man with dementia

Harris County deputies are asking for your help in finding a missing 79-year-old man.

Authorities said they are searching for Edward Web, who was last seen Wednesday morning in the 5900 block of Hollow Pines Drive in east Harris County.

Web is reported to have dementia and may be disoriented.

He was last wearing dark jeans, a dark shirt and a black ball cap with an orange and green "U" on the front.

Anyone with information on Web's whereabouts is urged to call 713-755-7427.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetysearchamber alertsilver alertmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death penalty will be pursued in HPD sergeant's murder, DA says
HPD sergeant's fiancée reflects on his life 1 day after his death
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
Multiple suspects behind shooting at rap showcase that killed 3
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Richmond is getting a smooth facelift, but may cause you delays
Warm weather today may bring fog again tomorrow
Show More
14-year-old girl who went missing in Galveston found safe
Using your hunger meter to stop comfort eating
Waller Co. constable files $50 million lawsuit after Aug. incident
H-E-B to give every employee $500 bonus
Owners of UT's Bevo mascot sued over charge at opposing mascot
More TOP STORIES News