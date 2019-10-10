Missing 13-year-old girl shot in possible SW Houston gang-related incident: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder early Thursday morning in what police believe was a gang-related shooting.

Police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Houston on Glenmont near Rampart around 12:40 a.m.

Investigators believe the girl will recover from her injuries.



At this time, they say they are getting a lot of conflicting stories about who is involved and why the shooting occured.

A missing persons report had been filed on the girl. Police say she was likely a runaway.

Investigators are working to get in touch with the girl's family.

As of now, no one has been arrested. Police are interviewing two men who are witnesses.

