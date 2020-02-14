u.s. & world

Missing SC girl Faye Swetlik found dead 4 days after disappearance; man's body found in same neighborhood

CAYCE, S.C. -- The body of a missing South Carolina girl was found Thursday, and a man's body was discovered in the same small city where she vanished.

Investigators said 6-year-old Faye Swetlik's death is being treated as a homicide. This comes four days after the young girl was last seen getting off of a school bus in Cayce, a suburb of the state's capital Columbia.

No arrests have been made, and investigators did not indicate whether they have identified any persons of interest in her death.

"This is a fluid situation, and we're working diligently on it," said Byron Snelgrove, Cayce's director of public safety.

The unidentified man's body was found during the search for Swetlik. A new investigation is underway for that case, and Snelgrove did not say if the two deaths were connected.

Investigators said there is no danger to the public.

Investigators released an image Wednesday showing two vehicles known to be in the area where Faye was last seen, Cayce officials said tips helped them identify and locate the people in one of the vehicles.

Police questioned the occupants of the SUV but did not release any specifics from what they learned. Officers did say they still need help identifying the people in the car.

EMBED More News Videos

Faye Swetlik, the first grade student out of Cayce, South Carolina who vanished after getting off her school bus Monday, remains missing for the fourth day--and still no Amber Aler



Sgt. Evan Antley of the Cayce Public Safety Department confirmed Thursday morning that investigators had towed vehicles away to be searched as part of the case. In addition, the home where Faye lives with her mother has been searched multiple times.

Surveillance cameras captured what are believed to be the last images of the first grader. They show her getting off her school bus while wearing a black t-shirt with the word "peace" written on it.

WATCH: Video of missing South Carolina girl on school bus day she disappeared
EMBED More News Videos



Faye's mysterious disappearance garnered national intrigue. The FBI joined many other organizations going door-to-door and scouring any source for possible leads in the case.

Flyers with Faye's picture had appeared all over Cayce and people in the area tracked every development in the case.

"When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everyone loves Faye," Snellgrove said. Tuesday "Faye loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats and playing outside."

SEE ALSO | 'I want my baby back': Family prays for return of missing 6-year-old South Carolina girl Faye Swetlik

RELATED | I-Team: Strict standards in place to issue Amber Alerts
EMBED More News Videos

I-Team: Strict standards in place to issue Amber Alerts

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinachild deathmissing girlu.s. & worldbody found
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Official says US, Taliban reach Afghan truce agreement
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
VIDEO: Car goes airborne after crashing into roundabout
Weight loss drug Belviq pulled from market over cancer risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lost load of cement may be to blame for fatal crash
It's good cuddle weather for Valentine's Day in Houston
Baytown suspect to judge: 'I'm not Jesus Christ'
Mercedes SUV rolls down embankment in Midtown crash
ABC13's Morning News
Major roadwork on I-45 plus Mardi Gras closures this weekend
Houston all men's church choir still performing after 60 years
Show More
High school sweethearts marry 63 years later
The Nickel serves tasty burgers and po-boys in Fifth Ward
Goldendoodle returned after car stolen with dog inside
Car thieves nearly ran over officers in West U, police say
TIMELINE: Sugar Land family found dead
More TOP STORIES News