Missing Friendswood teen with autism found safe

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Friendswood police say a missing teen with autism has been found safe.

Authorities had asked for the public's help to find 17-year-old Jeremy Patrick Browne after he was was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Valero around 11 p.m. Monday.

Police said Jeremy has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old and has a history of leaving his home. He is also skittish when approached by strangers.

Police posted an update around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday that Jeremy is in the process of being returned to the custody of his parents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
friendswoodautismmissing boymissing teenagermissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed while 4-year-old son slept in his apartment
4 dead after multiple shootings across Houston overnight
Where to get tested for COVID-19 without symptoms
Beaches in unincorporated areas of Galveston Co. are reopened
93-year-old woman has beer plea answered
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
Pleasantly cool until the weekend but storms return Sunday
Show More
Where first responders can eat for free during pandemic
Save money on your energy bill while working from home
Not driving much? Check your idle car for these problems
ABC13's Morning News for April 14, 2020
63 Harris Co. jail workers and 46 inmates now with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News