Missing Friendswood teen with autism found safe

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Friendswood police say a missing teen with autism has been found safe.Authorities had asked for the public's help to find 17-year-old Jeremy Patrick Browne after he was was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Valero around 11 p.m. Monday.Police said Jeremy has the mental capacity of a 5-year-old and has a history of leaving his home. He is also skittish when approached by strangers.Police posted an update around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday that Jeremy is in the process of being returned to the custody of his parents.