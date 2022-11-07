Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Richmond has medical history, sheriff's office says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old boy from Richmond has been reported missing, and law enforcement officials are trying to find him fast as they said he has a medical history.

Shaquan Burns was last seen on Nov. 6, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities described him as a Black boy with brown eyes and black hair. He stands at about 4'8" and weighs about 140 pounds.

Shaquan was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black shoes, and was carrying a brown backpack.

If you know any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Det. Melissa Tobias with the sheriff's office at 832-520-6864.