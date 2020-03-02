86-year-old with dementia found after she went missing in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 86-year-old woman who went missing from her senior living center in southeast Houston has been located, police said Monday afternoon.

The facility, Afton Oaks Healthcare in the 7500 block of Kingsley, reported Cora Thompson Smith missing earlier in the day around 1:35 a.m.

The woman, who was reported to suffer from dementia, left the facility through a side door of a dining hall, Houston police said.

Police did not immediately disclose where she was found or her condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonelderly womanmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News