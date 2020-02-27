94-year-old told family he was stuck in traffic before going missing, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help finding a missing 94-year-old man who was last seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials are searching for Richard Terrell Jennings. They say Jennings last spoke with a family member by phone and told them he was stuck in traffic along Emancipation Avenue.

Jennings was driving a dark brown 2011 Volkswagen. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennings is urged to contact authorities at 713-308-3600.



