Missing man last seen in East End overnight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a 75-year-old man from the Greater East End neighborhood after he was last seen early Sunday morning.

Samuel Ramirez-Gonzalez was seen just after midnight at his home in the 7500 block of Avenue E, authorities said.

Ramirez-Gonzalez has been diagnosed with dementia, according to Houston police. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweats, and black shoes.

If you've seen Samuel Ramirez-Gonzalez, call the Houston Police Dept. at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.
