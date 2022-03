CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Monday morning in northwest Harris County.Myla Henry, 11, was last seen on March 7 in the 20200 block of Rusty Rock Lane in the Cypress area.Myla, who also goes by the name Alias, is described as an African-American girl, 5 feet tall 6 inches, and weighs 140 pounds. Myla was last seen wearing a Harley Davidson backpack.If you have any information about Myla's disappearance, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppersat 713-222-8477