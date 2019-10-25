Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man that went overboard on a Carnival Dream cruise.

According to the ship's itinerary, the cruise ship left Galveston Thursday for a 4-day trip to Cozumel.

The 26-year-old man, who has not been named, reportedly went overboard around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

The company released the following statement about the incident:

Thursday evening, a guest went overboard from Carnival Dream while the ship was sailing from Galveston. Based on camera footage, it appears the guest jumped from his stateroom balcony.

The ship's command promptly began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the US Coast Guard which is sending a helicopter to assist in the search. The onboard CareTeam is assisting the guest's family.

Carnival Dream departed Galveston earlier today on a four-day cruise.

Another cruise ship passenger, Darrell Byer, shot video of the Coast Guard looking for the 26-year-old man by helicopter and by boat.

"We got a pretty sad situation out here right now, man. A man overboard. We turned the ship around, and we're in a search pattern right now. I didn't know the passenger. Good idea, who it was, they were calling the name out for quite a while, several times," Byer said.

The Coast Guard is searching 47 miles southeast of Galveston.

