Child's family found after he was seen alone on side of Highway 87 in Crystal Beach

UPDATE: We are happy to report the boy's mother has been found.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a child and get him back home safely with his family after he was seen walking alone on the shoulder of Highway 87.
Around 7 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office responded to the area of the highway near Beaumont Drive in Crystal Beach.
The boy is believed to be between 7 and 10 years old.
He has been unable to provide his name, address, or names of family members.
If you have any information, you're urged to call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2322 option 2.
This is the second child found wandering in 24 hours.
On Thursday, a preschooler was found wandering alone before being dropped off at a fire station in southeast Houston.
The parents of the child, who is about four years old, were found.
