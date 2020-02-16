5-year-old boy found safe after being taken with stolen vehicle in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police found a missing 5-year-old boy Sunday afternoon.



Police said the boy, who was identified as Richard Banahene, was inside of a 2009 black Toyota Corolla when the vehicle was stolen from 11422 Southwest Fwy Sunday morning.

Police located the stolen vehicle and the child at 11035 Southwest Freeway after 12 p.m.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Surveilance video HPD recently released shows the moment the vehicle was stolen.



They say a man named Carlos saw the car parked about a half mile from where it was stolen on the side of the road and called 911.



Carlos told reporters the boy was wandering around the car and looked scared.

When Richard's mom arrived on the scene, she ran to hug her son and cried tears of joy.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: 5-year-old Richard's mom ran to give her son a hug and cried when police located him Sunday afternoon.



She and her family shook Carlos' hand and thanked him for helping find their son.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

WATCH: Mother pleas for suspect to return missing child
EMBED More News Videos

Mother of missing 5-year-old pleas for car thief to return child



Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmissing childrenstolen car
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News