Missing Alabama teen located safe after 24-hour search, police say

A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Alabama has been safely located, according to police.

The Pelham Police Department said the teen was found Thursday afternoon following a 24-hour search.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for the girl, who was last seen Tuesday morning.

Authorities were trying to locate a dark-colored Mercedes SUV after police said surveillance video showed the girl "willingly" entering the vehicle.

Police haven't yet released any other details about the teen's whereabouts.
