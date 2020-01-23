Missing Alabama teen located safe after 24-hour search, police say

A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Alabama has been safely located, according to police.
The Pelham Police Department said the teen was found Thursday afternoon following a 24-hour search.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for the girl, who was last seen Tuesday morning.
Authorities were trying to locate a dark-colored Mercedes SUV after police said surveillance video showed the girl "willingly" entering the vehicle.
Police haven't yet released any other details about the teen's whereabouts.
