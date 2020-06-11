Officer, K9 help find missing boy sleeping under tree in New Jersey

HADDONFIELD, N.J. -- A missing child is safe and sound Wednesday afternoon thanks to a New Jersey police officer and his K9.

A child went missing in the Philadelphia suburb Haddonfield Monday night, and after two hours of searching, Corporal Sorg and K9 Blue were called in.

After sniffing the child's pillow, Blue was able to locate the child in 15 minutes.

The child was found two blocks away sleeping under a tree.

The search was a joint effort by the Audubon and Haddonfield police departments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseymissing boymissing childrendogpolice
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston's Columbus statue latest to be vandalized in US
Harris Co. Judge to announce COVID-19 public threat level system
US reaches 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
'No need for disparity' in African American arrest rates
Here's how long you'll get to enjoy this lower humidity
METRO Park & Ride options for riders returning to work
2,500 Texans test positive for COVID-19 in one day
Show More
Virginia protesters tear down Jefferson Davis statue
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces dates for 2021
Family of missing Ft. Hood soldier believes she's still alive
Chase suspect hides behind dumpster after crash
More TOP STORIES News