2 Conroe boys still missing for almost 2 weeks, deputies say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help finding missing 11- and 13-year-old boys who were last seen early May in Conroe.Jesus Torres, 11, and Jose Dominguez, 13, were last seen the morning of May 5 at their home off Hunters Trail, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.Authorities said it is unknown what the boys were last wearing when they left the residence.Jesus is described to be 4'11" tall and weighing about 100 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.Jose is described to be 5'6" tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He also has brown eyes and black hair.Authorities said they believe the boys left together.If you have any information about their disappearance, you are urged to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.