12-year-old boy missing from Fresno area in Fort Bend County

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Friday in a Fort Bend County neighborhood.Donte Anderson was wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans, blue tennis shoes and had glasses on, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.Anderson left the area of the 4000 block of Dawn Rise Court Friday on foot, the sheriff's office said.He's 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs between 105 and 110 pounds. The glasses he wears have a broken earpiece.If you've seen him, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-241-4665.