missing children

3-year-old found alive after going missing 4 days ago outside Plantersville

By , and
EMBED <>More Videos

3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive outside Plantersville

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a reunion four days overdue.

A 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday has been found alive and safe, according to Tim Miller, founder and director of Texas EquuSearch.

Christopher Ramirez was found by a landowner off FM 1486 near Highway 249, Miller said.

Ramirez was reunited with his mother and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said Ramirez was found around 11:45 a.m. and was dehydrated. He was being transported to Texas Children's Hospital.

Hundreds of searchers combed the woods of southern Grimes County for Ramirez as investigators looked for leads related to his disappearance.

SEE ALSO: Missing 3-year-old Grimes County boy has been gone with no clear trace to follow

Ramirez was last seen Wednesday by an elderly neighbor as he followed a family dog down a road near his home, authorities said.

The search outside of Plantersville had gone on virtually non-stop thanks to multiple agencies and volunteer groups, including the FBI and Texas EquuSearch.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
grimes countyabc13 instagram storiesmissing boysearch and rescuemissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Search for missing 3-year-old Grimes County boy continues
Crews holding on to hope to find missing 3-year-old in Grimes County
Search underway for 3-year-old boy missing in Grimes Co.
VIDEO: 3 kids safe after getting lost in Sam Houston National Forest
TOP STORIES
Man found shot to death on SE Houston dead-end street
Man dies after shooting from hotel balcony
Man falsely claims Hobby Airport bomb threat, HPD says
Nice day Saturday, more humid with rain next week
Check the skies! Wings Over Houston returns this weekend
Parents fight to reverse Katy ISD's decision to end virtual learning
US appeals court lets Texas temporarily resume abortion law
Show More
High school football recap from Week 6
Uptick reported in kids' rare COVID-related inflammatory syndrome
Biden clears way for Trump documents to be sent to Jan. 6 committee
No civil rights charges in Jacob Blake shooting
Astros game broadcaster getting heat over use of '40 acres'
More TOP STORIES News