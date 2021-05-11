boat accident

2nd body recovered in search for young Houston couple in Lake Conroe

EMBED <>More Videos

Body recovered after 2 lost in water at Lake Conroe

LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews have recovered both bodies of a couple presumed to have drowned in Lake Conroe.

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office and Texas Game Wardens resumed their search for 26-year-old Nizigiyimana Peragie and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Nsengiyumva Adrien, just after 6 a.m Tuesday.

Around 9 a.m., Game Wardens recovered one of the victims about 50 yards from where they first went underwater late last week in the Ayers Island area.

An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the victim's identity, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

By 3 p.m., authorities recovered the body of the second victim.



Witnesses told authorities last Friday they saw a group of people rent a pontoon before seeing a woman, now identified as Peragie, fall overboard that same watercraft. They said Adrien jumped in to save her, and neither resurfaced.

The couple had been on a boat with three others enjoying the sunset, authorities said. A third person also jumped in to help when the two began to struggle in the water.

According to Peragie's brother, the young woman had enlisted in the Army and was enjoying her last week before boot camp when this tragedy happened.

Peragie's family said that they are from Tanzania and moved to Houston in 2007.

A volunteer with his own seaplane also assisted in the search Tuesday.

Authorities said they received a second rescue call for a capsized vessel while they were out trying to locate the couple.

Crews split up and were able to find the boaters from the capsized vessel, according to a post by Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough on Facebook.


They were taken to a Texas Game Wardens vessel that brought them to shore.



Keough said the boaters were not wearing life jackets despite having them available on board.

"As the boating season ramps up, please remember to wear your life jacket while on the lake. It can save your life," Keough wrote on Facebook.

Investigators said they discovered that no one on the boat knew how to swim.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroesearchdrowningmissing mansearch and rescuewater searchmissing manwater searchmissing womaninvestigationsboat accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOAT ACCIDENT
Man charged in deadly boat crash in Lake Conroe, documents say
Boat still on its side in Lake Conroe as capsize investigation ongoing
Victim in fatal boat crash used Apple Watch to call for help
Naya Rivera's mom opens up about the day the late actor went missing
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News