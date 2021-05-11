2nd body recovered in search for young Houston couple in Lake Conroe

LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews have recovered both bodies of a couple presumed to have drowned in Lake Conroe.Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable's Office and Texas Game Wardens resumed their search for 26-year-old Nizigiyimana Peragie and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Nsengiyumva Adrien, just after 6 a.m Tuesday.Around 9 a.m., Game Wardens recovered one of the victims about 50 yards from where they first went underwater late last week in the Ayers Island area.An autopsy has been ordered to confirm the victim's identity, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.By 3 p.m., authorities recovered the body of the second victim.Witnesses told authorities last Friday they saw a group of people rent a pontoon before seeing a woman, now identified as Peragie, fall overboard that same watercraft. They said Adrien jumped in to save her, and neither resurfaced.The couple had been on a boat with three others enjoying the sunset, authorities said. A third person also jumped in to help when the two began to struggle in the water.According to Peragie's brother, the young woman had enlisted in the Army and was enjoying her last week before boot camp when this tragedy happened.Peragie's family said that they are from Tanzania and moved to Houston in 2007.A volunteer with his own seaplane also assisted in the search Tuesday.Authorities said they received a second rescue call for a capsized vessel while they were out trying to locate the couple.Crews split up and were able to find the boaters from the capsized vessel, according to a post by Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough on Facebook.They were taken to a Texas Game Wardens vessel that brought them to shore.Keough said the boaters were not wearing life jackets despite having them available on board."As the boating season ramps up, please remember to wear your life jacket while on the lake. It can save your life," Keough wrote on Facebook.Investigators said they discovered that no one on the boat knew how to swim.