Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen clinging to boat near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a boater who went missing Sunday night in West Bay, near Galveston.

Danny Wren, 63, was last seen wearing a red shirt with no lifejacket.

Around 11:15 p.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were alerted about a missing boater near Middle Deer Island who had lost control of his 16-foot skiff while trying to get to his brother, who was wade fishing at the time.

Wren's brother saw him clinging to the side of the skiff, but because all of their communication devices were on the adrift vessel, the brother couldn't contact authorities until a good Samaritan vessel arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sector Houston-Galveston command center at 281-464-4854.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonboatssearchcoast guardwater searchmissing man
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother's Day shooting leaves 6 injured, including 5-year-old
Fugitive accused for 2018 indecency with a child act
Woman seen driving over headstones at Houston cemetery
The week ahead starts sunny, ends stormy in Houston
SPONSORED: David Nuno is whipping up some Cuban Guava Pastries!
Houston bakery offering free cakes to graduating students
Typhoon Texas is looking to fill 1,000 jobs
Show More
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
2 rescued after rollover crash on I-10 feeder WB at Kirkwood
Judge wants Elon Musk to bring offices to Fort Bend County
Hang out with llamas, alpacas a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
More TOP STORIES News