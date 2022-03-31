water search

Coast Guard searches for missing 22-year-old boater near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas -- The Coast Guard is searching for a man in the water near Galveston.

Missing is a 22-year-old man who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a green construction shirt and blue jeans. It is unknown if he is wearing a life jacket.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders got a call at 1 a.m. Thursday that three men had fallen into the water after their 12-foot jon boat capsized near the Galveston jetties. Watchstanders launched a helicopter crew and a boat crew to search for the individuals.

At about 1:30 a.m., a Houston Pilot crew notified the Coast Guard that they had rescued two of the people from the water and brought them ashore. Emergency medical services personnel transported the two men to the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston. They were reportedly listed as stable.

The three people were reportedly in the water together for quite a while before a wave separated them.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact the Coast Guard at 281-464-4851.
