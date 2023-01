Pct. 4 constables looking for 9-year-old boy last seen playing with friends near Atascocita

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 constables are looking for a 9-year-old boy who went missing on Saturday, according to officials.

Payton Thorman was last seen playing with friends near the Walden/ Atascocita area while on a black scooter.

Payton is said to be wearing a black T-shirt with white writing and black jeans.

If anyone has information on Payton's whereabouts or observes him, contact the Harris County Precinct 4 dispatch at 281-376-3472.