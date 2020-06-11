missing boy

Missing 9-year-old walked away from home with grocery bag full of clothes, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old boy who went missing Thursday left home with two bags of groceries, Houston police said.

According to HPD, Romello Carter walked away from his home in the 8100 block of Bowen Street, which is just off Scott and south of 610 Loop in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Police said Romello left on foot at about 10 a.m.

The boy is described as 4 feet 6 inches in height, 86 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Romello was last seen wearing a gray muscle shirt, black pants, and gray Nike shoes.

Police urged anyone with information on Romello's whereabouts to contact HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840. Tips can also be submitted to HPD patrol at 713-884-3131.
