HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the 9-year-old girl who was reported missing has been found safe.
Sarenyti Waisner was reported missing Saturday from the 17300 block of Highland Canyon Drive in west Harris County.
Authorities say Waisner was wearing a white shirt, dark pants and black tennis shoes.
It's not clear where she was found, but authorities say she's safe.
Missing 9-year-old girl from west Harris County found safe
