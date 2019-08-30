Missing 81-year-old woman found in Montgomery County

MCTXSheriff Partners with several other agencies to search for missing 81 year old woman. Reports of the missing female came in shortly after 1:30 PM. Female was located shortly after 7 PM, having been with a concerned citizen safely indoors during the extreme heat. pic.twitter.com/F5rILUxcrA — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) August 30, 2019

A missing elderly woman out of Montgomery County was found safe, according to authorities.A search was launched for Rose Loe, 81, on Thursday after reports that she was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of Hidden Forest and FM 149 North.An update from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office states that Rose was found by a concerned citizen who invited her into her home at 1:30 p.m. due to the extreme heat.The sheriff's office said Rose was checked out by the health department and had no health concerns due to the incident.