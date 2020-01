Texas EquuSearch is asking for help in finding a 78-year-old woman who was last seen three days ago.Michele Cain was last seen in the Stafford area on Jan. 3. She was spotted driving a 2013 four-door Kia Forte with Texas license plates FBC9136.It is unknown what color, style or type of clothing Cain was wearing at the time.Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Stafford Police Department at 281-261-3950 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.