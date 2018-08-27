South Gessner officers are searching for a missing 5 year old Charlie Cruz. Last seen wearing khaki shorts and a green shirt with yellow stripes. Last seen 7400 Ashcroft. If seen call 911. 202 pic.twitter.com/SPmXWhnUGQ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 28, 2018

A 5-year-old boy is safe after a ride on a wrong bus ended with confusion for another child's babysitter.As a search was getting underway Monday night, Houston police said they believed Charlie Cruz may have ended up on another bus.Cruz was found safe more than seven hours after going missing.According to authorities, Cruz was found at the home of a classmate, whose babysitter called the bus company to report what happened.Houston police say Cruz is safe and they are now working to reunite the child with his family.