5-year-old boy found safe after going missing from Energized for Excellence Academy in SW Houston

Police say Charlie Cruz's ride on a friend's bus ended with confusion for him and his classmate's babysitter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 5-year-old boy is safe after a ride on a wrong bus ended with confusion for another child's babysitter.

As a search was getting underway Monday night, Houston police said they believed Charlie Cruz may have ended up on another bus.

Cruz was found safe more than seven hours after going missing.

According to authorities, Cruz was found at the home of a classmate, whose babysitter called the bus company to report what happened.

Houston police say Cruz is safe and they are now working to reunite the child with his family.

