Missing 5-year-old girl believed dead since mother's body was found in apartment

SUMTER COUNTY, South Carolina -- Police say they believe a missing 5-year-old girl is dead just one day after her mother's body was discovered inside a South Carolina apartment.

Police officers say the search has shifted to a recovery effort.

Police said Nevada Lashy Adams was reported missing after her mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley, was found dead in their apartment.



Officers have been searching through the night for Nevada's body and say they will not stop until she is found.

The suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, was seen leaving the location but was later found and taken into custody.

During the interview, police said Johnson confessed to killing Bradley and her daughter.

Authorities said he also provided information that could help police find her body.

"Finding this little girl is first and foremost, and we have and will continue to use every resource available to make that happen," said Chief Russell Roark. "Our prayers are with the family and we will continue to assist them throughout this tragic ordeal."

A preliminary investigation by the coroner's office determined Bradley had been dead for several hours before she was found.

Based on the information provided, police said they believe Nevada was killed around the same time.

Police are working to learn more about the suspect, who was also wanted in connection with a homicide in Missouri. Authorities described him as being "transient."

Johnson is being held on a murder charge.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinacrimemissing girlu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Activists demand justice in man's controversial arrest
Dozens take over intersection with car stunts and fireworks
Lake Jackson couple drowns in Turks and Caicos accident
Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot
Lone Star College gets OK to offer bachelor's degrees
Disney to offer $12.99 bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu
Former football coach found guilty in murder of pregnant wife
Show More
Woman finally owns deed after paying land taxes for decades
Man charged with murder of pregnant teen killed in motel room
GO FOR LAUNCH! Zack Greinke debuts for Houston Astros
Texans coach Bill O'Brien pedals with fan with special needs
Debate team boasts 12-year district run and a national champ
More TOP STORIES News