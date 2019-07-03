Missing 2-year-old boy from North Texas found dead in car

DENTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday has been found dead.



Police were searching for Sarbesh Gurung in Denton, just north of Dallas. His mother says she put him down for a nap, but when she went to check on him at 2 p.m., he was gone.

Sarbesh was found dead in a car near where crews were searching for him yesterday, police say.

According to authorities, his family is devastated and his mother is being treated for an undetermined medical condition. Police say she had a panic attack when she was notified.

According to police, the car where Sarbesh was found had dark windows and a sunshade, making it impossible to see inside. They don't know how he got inside the car.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallastexas newsmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News