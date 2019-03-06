Missing 2-month-old found dead, mother hospitalized

EMBED <>More Videos

An investigation is underway to determine how a 2-month-old girl died.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway to determine how a 2-month-old girl died.

Rachel McAfee and her daughter Emma were reported missing on Monday.

McAfee was supposed to drop Emma off at a sitter's house, but never showed up. Authorities say the mother and baby were found inside their car in freezing temperatures.

EMS tried saving the baby, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The mother was transported to the hospital where she appeared to be suffering from some cold-related injuries.

Investigators say the mother may have been suffering from postpartum depression at the time. She has not been charged in the baby's death.

RELATED: 5 warning signs of postpartum depression
EMBED More News Videos

Feeling a little blue after having a baby? A Houston doctor explains why.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
indianachild deathbaby deathbabyus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
Man arrested in December murder of Fairfield Inn hotel employee
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Churches offering 'Ashes to Go' for Ash Wednesday
Camila Cabello sings Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in rodeo debut
Show More
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
Dogs have only one more day to be adopted in Fort Bend Co.
THE 60: More money? Latest IRS numbers positive for tax refunds
Suspects tied to Family Dollar smash and grab caught on Hwy 59
Texas lawmaker files bill to raise smoking age from 18 to 21
More TOP STORIES News