Police searching for 16-year-old missing since Sunday night in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police need your help finding a teen missing in north Houston.

A missing persons' report states Jared Chapellat, 16, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 2 at 8:45 p.m. IN the 1400 block of Sue Barnett Drive.

He was reportedly wearing a gray pullover long sleeve shirt, gray shorts, and black tennis shoes.

According to Jared's family, he went out for a jog that night but did not return home.

Jared is described as a white male, is standing at 6'4, 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Chapellat's whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 713-884-3131 or HPD's missing persons division at 832-394-1840.
