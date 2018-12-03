Police need your help finding a teen missing in north Houston.A missing persons' report states Jared Chapellat, 16, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 2 at 8:45 p.m. IN the 1400 block of Sue Barnett Drive.He was reportedly wearing a gray pullover long sleeve shirt, gray shorts, and black tennis shoes.According to Jared's family, he went out for a jog that night but did not return home.Jared is described as a white male, is standing at 6'4, 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information regarding Chapellat's whereabouts is urged to contact HPD at 713-884-3131 or HPD's missing persons division at 832-394-1840.