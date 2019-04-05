Missing Cy-Fair teen Madison Singer found safe

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Earlier this week, 16-year-old Madison Victoria Singer disappeared from her Cy-Fair home while her mother slept. Her picture was then on a flyer posted by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Madison is a student with good grades at Langham Creek High School.

"She told me she wants to be a doctor," Adrian Singer, Madison's mother, told ABC13 Eyewitness News.

Adrian told ABC13 she thought a man has been stalking Madison and sending inappropriate texts.

"We love her and we just want to find her safe," said her mother as she cried Thursday. "That's the sum of it all."

On Friday afternoon, ABC13 got word that Madison has been found safe and returned home to her family.

