The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office trying to find a missing girl and they're asking for the public to help.Jennifer Vences, 14, was last seen in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 15 at a party on Telephone Road in Houston. Authorities say it looks like she left willingly from the party, but no one knows who she went with.The sheriff's office is looking for information to help return Jennifer safely to her family.Jennifer is 5'2" tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black dress and black heels.If you've seen Jennifer or know anything about where she is, you're asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.