Missing 14-year-old girl believed to be with 34-year-old man

LOUISA COUNTY, Virginia (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old from Virginia has been missing since Oct. 21, and police believe she is with a 34-year-old man.Isabel Hicks, from Bumpass, Virginia, was last seen 1 a.m. Monday in her home. It is believed that she is with Bruce Lynch.Lynch is believed to be Hick's mother's ex-boyfriend. He was allegedly living with the family, but was kicked out a month ago."We won't stop until she comes home safely," Maj. Donnie Lowe of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, said at a press conference Thursday.The sheriff's office says Hicks is "believed to be in extreme danger."Isabel's mother, Courtney, provided a brief statement saying, "Isabel, I love you and I want you to come home and just let me know you're OK."Hicks is described as a white female, about 4'11'' and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.Lynch is described as a white male, about 5'10'' and 190 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. The sheriff's office said to consider Lynch "armed and potentially dangerous" and that he had "recent suicidal ideas.""We miss you very much and we want you to come home," her brother, Blake Saylor, said. "Please just let us know you are safe however you can. I'm still your big brother and I'll love you forever. I just need my best friend back. Please contact me however whenever you can."Lynch is alleged to be driving a light blue 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tag VEM-9071. It is believed that the two may be staying in wooded areas used for camping, authorities said.If you see Hicks or Lynch or have any leading information, call the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044.