HPD searches for missing 13-year-old girl last seen 5 days ago in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen five days ago.Jennifer Monroy was last seen on June 15 at 8:30 p.m. as she was leaving the 6700 block of Atwell, according to police.Police say she was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.She stands at 5'2" tall, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information on Jennifer's whereabouts is asked to call the Houston police patrol at 713-884-3131 or the missing persons division at 832-394-1840.