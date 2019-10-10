Missing 13-year-old girl may be driving Chevy Malibu

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help finding a 13-year-old girl who has been missing in northwest Houston for nearly a week.Christian Diane Cortell Lewis was last seen Saturday near her home in the 7900 block of South Sam Houston Parkway.Police believe Christian may be driving a white 2013 Chevy Malibu, but she is not listed as a runaway.Investigators were not able to tell us what she was wearing when she disappeared.If you have seen Christian or know where she is, call Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.