Update: Boonie Solis has been located and is safe. Thank you all for your help. #HouNews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 4, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a missing 12-year-old girl from north Harris County has been found safe Saturday afternoon.Boonie Solis was last seen at her home in the 10400 block of Cactus Flower at 11 p.m.Authorities provided no further details about how she was found.