Kayla has been located and is safe thank you all https://t.co/V26gA3kVr8 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 20, 2019

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Harris County say they have found a 12-year-old girl from Humble who was reported missing.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for Kayla Fields, who was last seen in the 15000 block of Roche Rock Drive.