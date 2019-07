Help us locate 12-year-old Marlaelena Maldonado. She was last seen Saturday around 10 p.m. at her residence in the 6400 block of Austinville Dr. She is wearing a silver colored polo jacket , blue jeans and brown sandals. Please call 713-755-7427 #HouNews pic.twitter.com/XQj8fmorzl — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 28, 2019

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe Sunday afternoon.Marlaelena Maldonado was last seen at her home in the 6400 block of Austinville Dr. on Saturday night.Authorities provided no further details about how she was found.