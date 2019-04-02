Missing 12-year-old Crosby girl found safe: Deputies

UPDATE: Hannah Diaz has been found safe with the assistance of @TxDPS. The circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation at this time. Thanks to everyone who helped with the search. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 2, 2019

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- After going missing three days ago, a 12-year-old Crosby girl has been found safe.The Harris County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Saturday for Hannah Diaz, who was last seen in the 16600 block of Oarlock Court.Tuesday, deputies said Diaz was found safe with the help of state troopers, but did not say where she was found.DPS is investigating the circumstances behind her disappearance.