Disasters & Accidents

Missing 12-year-old Crosby girl found safe: Deputies

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- After going missing three days ago, a 12-year-old Crosby girl has been found safe.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert Saturday for Hannah Diaz, who was last seen in the 16600 block of Oarlock Court.

Tuesday, deputies said Diaz was found safe with the help of state troopers, but did not say where she was found.

DPS is investigating the circumstances behind her disappearance.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentscrosbymissing girlteen
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deadly KMCO chemical plant fire in Crosby
CROSBY EXPLOSION: What is KMCO, site of deadly blast
Houston ISD cancels some activities due to plant fire
Workers crawl under gate to escape blast at KMCO plant in Crosby
'Tox-Doc' explains the dangers of the smoke from plant fire
What is Isobutylene?
Isobutylene health hazards you should know about
Show More
Warehouse fire burns in north Harris County
6 devastating fires in Houston history since 1947
Defense shifts focus to teen's brother in killing of parents
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
2 teenage boys electrocuted while rescuing dog from canal
More TOP STORIES News