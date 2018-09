Police have located an 11-year-old Texas girl after an Amber Alert was issued for her and the 16-year-old they believe played a role in her abduction.The Bellmead Police Department confirmed 11-year-old Katelynn Marie Maldonado has been located.Police had also been looking for 16-year-old Brittani Ann Bolin in connection with Katelynn's abduction.Authorities offered no other information on how or where Katelynn was found.