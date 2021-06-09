missing boy

Missing 11-year-old boy with Asperger Syndrome found

EMBED <>More Videos

What to do when someone you know goes missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have found an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after he was last seen in southwest Houston.

Tuesday evening, police were asking for help in finding Caleb Hunsberger who was last seen in the 6300 block of Chimney Rock Road.

Almost an hour after sharing their search for Hunsberger, who is said to have Asperger Syndrome, police stated he had been found.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsafetysearchmissing boymissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING BOY
Body believed to be missing 5-year-old found in Boston-area woods
Miracle boy's mother marries 6 days after happy reunion
Scammers capitalize on story of boy found after 4 days in woods
Child found alive 4 days after going missing is home
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News