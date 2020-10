HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking the public's help to find 10-year-old Emily Juliet Hernandez who went missing on Friday near the Greater Greenspoint area.Emily was last seen just off I-45 and Beltway 8 at 197 Goodson Drive around 10 p.m., wearing a gray T-shirt, floral pajama pants and red tennis shoes, according to officers.Authorities said Emily is Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 80 pounds with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.