Woman accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend's son gets $30K bond

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman accused of kidnapping her ex-girlfriend's son went before a judge on Tuesday where new details were revealed in the case.Nicole Harrison, 30, and the 10-year-old boy were found at a hotel on Monday in Houston's west side just minutes after an Amber Alert was issued.During court, prosecutors said the 10-year-old's mom and Harrison had been dating for eight years up until a month ago.Harrison cared for the 10-year-old boy at a hotel on Sunday while the boy's mom went to Dallas for work, but when she came back she did not find them.The woman said her son's belongings were gone, including his toothbrush and shoes.Prosecutors say the boy's mom found a note at the hotel from Harrison that read, "Gone to LBJ, dad is sick." But when she called the hospital, she learned there was no one registered.The mother proceeded to call the police and tried to get in touch with Harrison but did not get an answer. The 10-year-old and Harrison were later found at another hotel around 2 p.m. on Monday.Harrison was given a $30,000 and was ordered not to have contact with the 10-year-old boy and his mother.