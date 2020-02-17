Missing 10-year-old believed to be kidnapped found safe in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing 10-year-old boy who was believed to be kidnapped by his mother's ex-girlfriend has been found safe.



Joshua Martin and his mother's ex-girlfriend, Nicole Harrison, were found at a hotel around 2 p.m. on Monday in west Houston. The two were reported missing since Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet posted by Houston police, Martin was found in good health. Harrison is in custody and is likely facing kidnapping charges, according to police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abductionhouston police departmentchildrenamber alertkidnappingkidnapmissing boymissing childreninvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jose Altuve comments on 2017 cheating scandal
Astros season ticket holder sues team for $1 million
Large fire erupts after gas line rupture in Corpus Christi
Who's who at J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai's wedding
J.J. Watt and grandma cut up on dance floor at wedding reception
SPONSORED: Celebrate Mardi Gras with this Jambalaya recipe
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection
Show More
30 acronyms to know if a predator is texting your child
Missing Dickinson woman found dead, Texas EquuSearch says
Instagram considers bringing back version of chronological timeline
This 'Cuss Collar' will swear every time your dog barks
A few afternoon showers. Fog returns tonight
More TOP STORIES News