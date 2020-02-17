Missing 10-year-old believed to be kidnapped found safe in west Houston

UPDATE: Joshua has been found! Through investigative means, he and suspect Nicole Harrison were located at an inn on the city's west side.— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 17, 2020
Joshua is okay.
Harrison is in custody and likely faces kidnapping charges.
Thank you everyone for helping spread the word. #hounews https://t.co/kvKQ7WTgUo
Joshua Martin and his mother's ex-girlfriend, Nicole Harrison, were found at a hotel around 2 p.m. on Monday in west Houston. The two were reported missing since Sunday afternoon.
According to a tweet posted by Houston police, Martin was found in good health. Harrison is in custody and is likely facing kidnapping charges, according to police.