Missing 10-year-old believed to be kidnapped found safe in west Houston

UPDATE: Joshua has been found! Through investigative means, he and suspect Nicole Harrison were located at an inn on the city's west side.



Joshua is okay.



Harrison is in custody and likely faces kidnapping charges.



Thank you everyone for helping spread the word. #hounews https://t.co/kvKQ7WTgUo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 17, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing 10-year-old boy who was believed to be kidnapped by his mother's ex-girlfriend has been found safe.Joshua Martin and his mother's ex-girlfriend, Nicole Harrison, were found at a hotel around 2 p.m. on Monday in west Houston. The two were reported missing since Sunday afternoon.According to a tweet posted by Houston police, Martin was found in good health. Harrison is in custody and is likely facing kidnapping charges, according to police.